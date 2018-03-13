NSW murder trial hears of alibi attempt

A man accused of helping to dispose of a body asked his friend to give him an alibi for the night the crime allegedly occurred, a Sydney jury has been told.

Christopher Lines said Andrew Keith Woods visited him for a few hours on the Friday evening of August 12, 2011, but when leaving he said: "If anyone asks, make sure that everything that happened tonight happened last night."

He was giving evidence on Tuesday at the NSW Supreme Court trial of Elefterios "Terry" Fantakis who has denied murdering Sam Karmas, who was last seen alive on August 11, 2011.

Woods and Derek Cheong have denied helping Fantakis dispose of the body and evidence.