News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Family's hope for electrocuted girl after she 'responds' to voices
Family's hope after girl electrocuted by garden tap 'responds' to voices

Germ detectors used to boost NSW flu jabs

Rebecca Gredley
AAP /

Germ detectors will be located at shopping centres and train stations across Sydney and NSW in an effort to scare people into getting their flu jab early.

More than 650 people across the state died from influenza last year, prompting the new NSW government influenza strategy.

The UV germ detectors will allow people to see how clean their hands are.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Tuesday said the government would spend $22.75 million on immunisation programs in 2017/18, including free flu shots for children up to five years old.

Back To Top
feedback