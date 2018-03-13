Beefed-up police powers for ASEAN summit

NSW police will have greater powers in Sydney this weekend because of the elevated terror level threat posed by the ASEAN summit in the harbour city.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will host southeast Asian leaders on Saturday and Sunday for a special summit to discuss regional security, economic ties and counter-terrorism measures.

NSW Police Minister Troy Grant said "certain locations" would be blocked off this weekend and police would have the power to remove vehicles in certain areas as well as being able to stop drones in airspace.

The raised security was "because of the terror level threat", Mr Grant told 2GB Radio on Tuesday.

"The visible presence will be a lot higher than what people normally expect on their weekend."

Mr Grant did not provide details as to where the police will be focusing their efforts, although it's understood it would include the harbourside suburb of Kirribilli, where the prime minister often hosts events at Kirribilli House.

He said the laws were waiting for final approval and would be introduced on Wednesday.

Leaders expected to come include Indonesian President Joko Widodo; Myanmar defacto leader Aung San Suu Kyi; Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak; Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong; Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha; Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith; Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc; Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah; and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.