Three cars stolen in heist at Sydney home

Three men are behind bars after breaking into a car lover's Sydney home and stealing three vehicles, including a 1971 red Chevy which is still missing.

Police say a 42-year-old car enthusiast was woken in the early hours of Tuesday by a gang breaking into his West Pennant Hills garage and driving off in his 1971 red Chevrolet Chevelle SS coupe, a black Jaguar sedan and a Range Rover.

The trio was arrested a short time later after crashing the Range Rover into a nearby M2 motorway on-ramp.

But others remain on the run in the Chevrolet, which has the NSW registration YRMUM, and the black Jaguar with its licence plate CXS 56J.