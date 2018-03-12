Twitter ban rejected in NSW trial

A Sydney magistrate has rejected a bid to ban journalists from live-tweeting the trial of a former union boss in NSW.

Derrick Belan, ex-secretary of the National Union of Workers NSW, has pleaded not guilty to 62 charges - mostly for obtaining financial advantage by deception.

His trial started in Parramatta Local Court on Monday.

An application to specifically suppress posts on Twitter during the hearings was made by the prosecution and defence, with both concerned they could prejudice the dozens of witnesses expected to give evidence.

Defence barrister Anton Duc told the court he had no issue with media reporting the case, but he did with "what other witnesses might be reading in relation to what other witnesses might be saying".

Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis queried why tweeting was any different to, for instance, texting "or the old-fashioned mechanism of making a telephone call".

"In my opinion, nothing has been put forward that would entitle the court to hone in on twittering as an exclusion because I have no way of being able to police compliance with the court order," she said.

The principle of open justice was fundamental in Australia, the magistrate noted.