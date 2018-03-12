Outback NSW neighbour shoots at pair, baby

A couple and a baby girl have allegedly been shot at inside their outback NSW home, in what police say is a "neighbour dispute".

Two men had argued on Sunday morning at a home in Warren when a 38-year-old man later returned with a shotgun firing at a 35-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and an eight-month-old girl.

The infant escaped uninjured but pair was taken to the local hospital with minor injuries and later released.

The 38-year-old was arrested after police pursuit in which he allegedly drove 120km/h in a 50km/h zone in the town.

The man faced Dubbo Local Court on Monday charged with nine offences and was refused bail until his next court appearance in May.