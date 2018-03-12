Nanny 'heard whining' from murder victim

A Sydney woman made a whining sound in the middle of the night before her terrified nanny found her dead on the bathroom floor, a murder trial has been told.

Mark Caleo who has pleaded not guilty to soliciting his wife Rita's murder.

Lai Chan Chor said she had been woken by a sound before she heard Rita Caleo "make a whining sound in a very faint voice", which made her scared.

The nanny's 1990 statement was read out in the NSW Supreme Court on Monday at the trial of Mark Caleo, 55, who has pleaded not guilty to soliciting his wife's murder that year and soliciting the 1989 murder of her brother Dr Michael Chye.

Alani Afu, 51, has denied murdering Rita Caleo.

Ms Chor said the Caleo marriage had seemed "very comfortable" but in the last month before her death they argued all the time.

About 1.30am on August 10, 1990, she was woken by a "shuttering" sound and could feel the vibration, before hearing the whine.

"I became very scared and stayed in bed," she said.

"I hear the cry almost immediately after the vibration."

A short time later Ms Chor heard a door close and after a few minutes got up to investigate.

She saw that Ms Caleo's bedroom door was open, but there was no answer when she called out her name.

She then looked into the bathroom and saw Ms Caleo lying on the floor.

"The bathroom light was not on, but I realised that she was not moving, not breathing."

She believed Caleo was at his restaurant on the night of August 9.

About 4pm that day he had come home to pick up some business cards and went upstairs for a short time.

Ms Chor said there were doors in Ms Caleo's bedroom that went out to a balcony.

They could be locked, but "the two window that push open the lock is not very good".

She did not know if Ms Caleo put the latch on at night to lock the doors or if she slept with the doors open, but she did like fresh air.

The trial is continuing.