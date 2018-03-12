Ex-NSW union official 'deceived no one'

A former NSW union official was "simply not involved" in misusing hundreds of thousands of branch funds, his lawyer says.

Derrick Belan faced Parramatta Local Court on Monday after pleading not guilty to more than 60 charges - mostly for obtaining financial advantage by deception.

The ex-secretary of the National Union of Workers NSW is accused of using union credit cards and accounts to buy motor vehicles, household goods and other items between 2011 and 2015, the court heard.

But his barrister, Anton Duc, argued Belan was not involved in any of the conduct he is charged with.

"He deceived no one," Mr Duc said in his opening address.

"He didn't deceive the union's officials, he didn't deceive his colleagues. He was simply not involved in defrauding the union of one cent."

Police prosecutor Jamie Palmer told the court she plans to call 25 witnesses to give evidence during the trial.

Dozens of statements, invoices, receipts and bank records were also tendered on Monday, including some relating to alleged payments and purchases from the Good Guys, a NSW South Coast holiday park and a laser clinic.

Belan was originally facing 64 charges, but two were withdrawn on Monday, the court heard.