Man pulled from car after NSW street race

A man has critical head injuries after his car crashed into a tree after reportedly being involved in a street race in Sydney's west.

The 40-year-old was pulled from his car after he crossed to the wrong side of the road and hit a tree when allegedly racing a 22-year-old man in a coupe in Carnes Hill on Sunday evening.

The injured man was taken to Liverpool Hospital where he's in a critical but stable condition on Monday morning.

The 22-year-old initially fled the scene but later returned and was arrested, police said in a statement.

He's since been charged with organising and promoting the race and dangerous driving. He will appear at Liverpool Local Court on Wednesday.