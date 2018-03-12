Woman charged after boy hit by car in NSW

A woman has been charged with a string of offences after she allegedly hit a toddler with her car in the NSW Hunter Valley.

The 22-year-old woman was allegedly driving the car when it hit the two-year-old boy outside a home at Woodberry, near Maitland, about 6.30pm on Saturday.

The boy suffered serious injuries and was rushed to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a critical condition.

The woman has been charged with a string of offences, including driving with drugs in her system and negligent driving causing grievous bodily harm.

She is expected to appear at Maitland Local Court on March 28.