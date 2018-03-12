NSW baseball bat murder accused in court

A man has spent the night behind bars after he was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing and then beating another man with a baseball bat in southern NSW.

Adam Dennis Coats, 42, was charged with murder after he allegedly intervened in an altercation between two other men, stabbing a 41-year-old man and then hitting him in the head with a baseball bat in Corowa on Saturday.

Coats appeared at Albury Local Court on Sunday where he did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

He is scheduled to reappear at the same court on March 12.

The victim died after he was taken to Corowa Hospital with serious stab wounds and head injuries.