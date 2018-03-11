News

Teen dies after car hits tree in NSW

AAP /

A teenager has died in hospital after the car he was travelling in collided with a tree on the NSW mid north coast.

A 17-year-old male was driving the car at Crowdy Head near Taree on Saturday afternoon when it left the road and hit a tree, NSW Police said in a statement.

The driver suffered a concussion and was taken to Port Macquarie Hospital for mandatory testing.

His 17-year-old male passenger suffered life-threatening head injuries and was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital where he died on Sunday.

