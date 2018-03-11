Car ploughs into Sydney home

An elderly woman has been injured after a car ploughed into her home northwest of Sydney.

A 69-year-old female driver was picking up a relative who was waiting in the driveway of the Cherrybrook home when the crash happened about 1pm on Sunday, NSW Police said in a statement.

An 81-year-old woman was inside the house when the car crashed into it, a NSW Police spokesman told AAP on Sunday.

She was treated at the scene for a suspected fractured leg and facial injuries and was taken to Westmead Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car was treated for shock and taken to the same hospital for mandatory testing.

There was no structural damage to the house and Fire & Rescue NSW attended the scene to clean up the debris.