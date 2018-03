A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing then beating a man with a baseball bat in southern NSW.

Police allege the accused intervened in an altercation between two other men, stabbing a 41-year-old man and hitting him in the head with a baseball bat in Corowa on Saturday.

The victim died after he was taken to Corowa Hospital with serious stab wounds and head injuries, prompting police to charge the 42-year-old with murder.