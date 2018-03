A bull has driven its horn into a bull rider's helmet at a NSW rodeo, according to rescue helicopter crew, who flew the 20-year-old man to hospital.

The man fell from the bull, which struck him in the head with its horn, at the Wingham Rodeo on Saturday, a Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman says.

The man, who suffered minor injuries in the incident, was flown to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.