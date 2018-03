A Sydney unit block has been evacuated after an alleged drunk-driver crashed her car into a shopping centre loading dock and rupturing a gas pipe.

The Zetland unit block was evacuated early on Sunday morning after the 20-year-old woman crashed her Volkswagen Golf into the nearby loading dock.

Police say the woman returned a blood-alcohol level of 0.110, was arrested and charged with drink-driving and will appear at Sydney's Downing Centre on April 2.