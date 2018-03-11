Elderly man recovers after NSW hit and run

An elderly pedestrian remains in hospital after he was allegedly mowed down by a 24-year-old driver who now faces criminal charges for failing to stop and help.

The 88-year-old was hit while crossing the road with his walking frame at Bankstown on Friday night.

The shocking collision was caught on CCTV from a nearby property and witnesses described the scene as "traumatic", saying there was blood on the road.

The victim was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a serious condition, however by Saturday evening his condition had improved to stable.

The driver handed himself in to Bankstown police on Saturday and was arrested.

He was later charged with a string of offences including negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and failing to stop and assist.

The man is expected to face Bankstown Local Court on April 4.