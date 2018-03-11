Hunt continues for NSW father's killer

A police hunt is continuing for a group of young men who fatally stabbed a father in his western Sydney home.

A distraught woman screamed "I love you" from the Dharruk street address late on Friday night as Erol Tokcan, 36, was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he later died.

A group of at least three men had approached the house, threatened and stabbed Mr Tokcan before several witnesses heard them cheering as they fled the scene.

"I get the feeling they went there for a reason," Detective Inspector David Goddard said on Saturday.

Mr Tokcan's school friend Nader Mahmud, 42, was one of the last people to visit him before the attack.

"Erol, since I've known him, has always had a big heart - a big lion heart," he told AAP.

The 36-year-old had a young daughter and had previously survived a near-fatal motorbike accident.