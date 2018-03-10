Man surrenders after Sydney hit and run

A 24-year-old man has handed himself in to police for allegedly failing to stop after mowing down an elderly pedestrian in Sydney's west.

The 88-year-old, who uses a walking frame, was crossing a road at Bankstown about 7.30pm on Friday when he was struck.

He was taken to Liverpool Hospital and remained there in a stable condition on Saturday evening.

CCTV from a nearby property shows the man slowly making his way across the street when a white Toyota drives through a roundabout and into him.

In the footage a shocked onlooker, who is seen walking a dog, stares in disbelief.

Witness Diana Haydar told reporters there was blood on the road and "all our neighbours came out".

"It was a traumatic scene."

Neighbour Ted Tregear told the Nine Network the victim had migrated from Chile as a young man and had no family in the area.

"As you get older, you need someone to look out for you," he said.

Acting Inspector David Laird condemned the driver's behaviour.

"It is upsetting to think someone could drive off like that and not render any aid or assistance," he told reporters.

A 24-year-old man who handed himself in to police on Saturday was arrested and interviewed, with no charges laid by late afternoon.