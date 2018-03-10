Surf life saving boat flips off Sydney

A surf life saving boat has overturned off Sydney's eastern coast as its crew was rushing to reports of a swimmer in trouble.

The rescuers were completing a training run when they were told of a missing swimmer in rough conditions at Gordons Bay, north of Coogee, on Saturday morning.

They were racing to the site in the inflatable rescue boat when they were struck by a large wave, Surf Life Saving NSW said.

"The wave flipped the boat, they were pulled out of the water by life guards," a spokesman told AAP.

The IRB then became stuck on the rocks at Coogee.

Other rescuers were stood down when the swimmer was found on the beach.