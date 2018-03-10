News

Man killed in fight in NSW's south

AAP /

A fight at a home in NSW's south has left one man dead, another fighting for his life and a third man in police custody.

Emergency services were called to a home in Corowa, west of Albury, around midday on Saturday following reports of a fight.

They discovered a 41-year-old man with serious stab wounds and a head injury and a 33-year-old man with stab wounds and internal bleeding.

They were both taken to Corowa Hospital where the 41-year-old man died and the 33-year-old remains in a critical condition.

A 42-year-old man who was arrested at the scene remains in police custody at Corowa Police Station as investigations continue.

It is believed all three men knew each other.

