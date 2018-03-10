NSW lifeguards rescued from 'freak' wave

Two lifeguards have been rescued after a "freak" wave tipped their boat over while they were searching for a missing swimmer off a Sydney beach.

A long-distance swimming group took off from Coogee on Saturday morning, headed towards Clovelly, but when they reached Gordon Bay they realised one of their members was missing.

A search was sparked involving lifesavers, police, paramedics, an ambulance helicopter and a police helicopter.

During the search, two lifeguards became victims of "a freak wave" that "washed the crew into the water and pushed the boat up onto rocks", according to a Surf Life Saving NSW statement.

The two lifeguards, who were wearing lifejackets, were rescued and the swimmer was found with minor injuries at a nearby beach.

An extraction operation has been planned to retrieve the rescue boat from the rocks when conditions permit.