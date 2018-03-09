Carer accused of assaulting teenage boy

A man has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy while he was under his care in NSW's Hunter region in 2017.

The 34-year-old was arrested at a home in the region on Thursday night following an investigation by the state's child abuse and sex crimes squad.

The man cared for the boy between January and October 2017, police said in a statement on Friday.

He's been charged with four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a victim under authority and also with attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The accused was refused bail and was scheduled to face Cessnock Local Court on Friday.