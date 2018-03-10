News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'The damage was just immense': Irish 'scammers' now accused of trashing apartments
Group of Irish 'scammers' now accused of trashing apartments

Bikie to face NSW court on drug offences

AAP /

A South Australian bikie has been extradited to NSW after a year-long investigation relating to charges of manufacturing and supplying the drug methylamphetamine.

The 32-year-old, a member of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang, had been sought in connection with two drug labs found in Sydney and the Blue Mountains in January 2017.

Others who were arrested at the time are before the courts.

The man was extradited to Sydney on Thursday and charged with drug offences and will appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday after being denied bail.

Back To Top
feedback