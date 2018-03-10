Bikie to face NSW court on drug offences

A South Australian bikie has been extradited to NSW after a year-long investigation relating to charges of manufacturing and supplying the drug methylamphetamine.

The 32-year-old, a member of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang, had been sought in connection with two drug labs found in Sydney and the Blue Mountains in January 2017.

Others who were arrested at the time are before the courts.

The man was extradited to Sydney on Thursday and charged with drug offences and will appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday after being denied bail.