Concern over potassium pills' lead level

A popular potassium chloride supplement has been withdrawn amid concern it contains unacceptably high levels of lead which could be dangerous to unborn babies.

Australian doctors have been told to consider alternatives to Slow-K/Duro-K, manufactured by Novartis, for pregnant women or anyone taking more than two 600mg pills a day for an extended period.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration is aware of the issue, which involves lead levels above what's acceptable for human consumption under Australian guidelines.

"The company is withdrawing their product but there are alternatives for patients," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

An initial analysis by the TGA revealed there are no concerns for Australian patients.

However a company note sent to doctors, seen by AAP, informs them of an "emerging safety issue" and says Novartis is exploring options for sourcing alternatives from around the world.

The company said the supplement still had a favourable "benefit/risk profile".