Matthew Leveson farewelled in Sydney

The parents of Sydney man Matthew Leveson have finally laid him to rest after a decade-long search for answers.

The 20-year-old was last seen leaving Darlinghurst's ARQ nightclub in 2007 with then-partner Michael Atkins.

Atkins was charged but acquitted of murder and received legal protection from perjury and contempt of court charges on the agreement he reveal the location of Matthew's body.

Mark and Faye Leveson were finally able to keep their promise to their son and give him a dignified burial on Friday after his remains were found in the Royal National Park, south of Sydney, in mid-2007.

The couple joined hundreds of mourners for a bittersweet service at Woronora Memorial Park to remember the bright, creative, selfless young man whose life was cut short.

"We hope you're dancing up a storm with the angels," Mr Leveson said.

In December, a NSW coroner wasn't able to rule on Matthew's cause of death, however she did say the lies Atkins told throughout the investigation gave rise to suspicion.