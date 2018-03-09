Matthew Leveson's death: key dates

KEY DATES IN THE DEATH OF 20-YEAR-OLD SYDNEY MAN MATTHEW LEVESON AND THE AFTERMATH
2007, September
23 - Matthew Leveson last seen leaving Sydney's ARQ nightclub in Darlinghurst with his partner Michael Atkins.
Atkins seen on CCTV footage buying a garden mattock and gaffer tape from a hardware shop around 12pm.
25 - Mr Leveson reported missing after he failed to turn up for work.
27 - Atkins' Cronulla home and car searched by police, and he's questioned by officers.
Mr Leveson's car found at Waratah Oval in Sutherland.
2008, August
5 - Atkins arrested for Mr Leveson's murder.
15 - An inquest into Mr Leveson's disappearance suspended in light of the charge.
21 - Atkins stands trial for Mr Leveson's murder but does not give evidence.
20 - Atkins acquitted of murder and manslaughter by a majority verdict.
2012, February
28 - A $100,000 reward announced for information leading to the discovery of Mr Leveson's body.
2015, December
7 - The inquest into Mr Leveson's suspected murder is relaunched.
2016, May
20 - Atkins ordered to give evidence at the inquest and granted immunity from criminal prosecution.
September
5 - Atkins launches unsuccessful Supreme Court bid to stop the inquest and avoid giving evidence.
October
31 - Atkins begins giving evidence at the NSW Coroner's Court in Glebe.
November
7 - Atkins is granted immunity from contempt and perjury charges over lies he told during his evidence at the inquest, on the condition he leads police to Mr Leveson's remains.
10 - Police launch a search in the Royal National Park, south of Sydney, based on information given to them by Atkins.
2017, January
9 - Police begin searching another part of the national park after speaking again with Atkins.
May
22 - Police return to the national park for a second excavation of the first search site.
31 - A police officer sees apparent human remains below a cabbage palm during the excavation. The bones are later identified as being those of Mr Leveson.
August
23 - Inquest hearings resume.
December
5 - Deputy State Coroner Elaine Truscott makes an open finding into the cause and manner of Mr Leveson's death.
2018, March 9 - Farewelled at a memorial service in Woronora by friends and family who remembered a creative young man "taken too soon".