Sydney killer driver may avoid jail

Tom Rabe
AAP /

A man who ran a red light and ploughed his car into a group of pedestrians in Sydney, killing one woman, may avoid jail time.

Dany Mazbouh, 40, who previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving occasioning death and dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, was sentenced to two years' jail in Sydney's District Court on Friday.

However, Judge Andrew Scotting recommended Mazbouh be assessed for an intensive corrections order, which may lead to him serving his sentence in the community.

Mazbouh was at the wheel when his Toyota Corolla hit three pedestrians in Strathfield in 2016, killing 21-year-old Louisa Huang.

