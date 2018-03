Australians are being reminded to swim between the flags as authorities revealed 49 people drowned in coastal waters this summer.

The national drowning toll for December to February was 20 per cent worse than the 2016-17 season when 41 people drowned across Australia.

Some 76 per cent of this summer's drownings were men, while NSW had the most deaths overall with 20 coastal drownings, figures from Surf Life Saving Australia released on Friday show.