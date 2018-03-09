UK Royal Navy warship arrives in Sydney

A Royal Navy warship has sailed into Sydney Harbour for a week's stay before heading towards Japan and the South China Sea, where the captain says he'll be ready for "any possible eventuality".

HMS Sutherland docked in Sydney on Friday morning after a ceremonial gun salute, with the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House providing a picturesque backdrop.

Sydney is the last Australian stop for the frigate, which has also visited Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne since departing Plymouth in January.

The Royal Navy crew have just completed a five-day training exercise with the Royal Australian Navy in Bass Strait.

HMS Sutherland's captain, Commander Andrew Canale, said the exercise was mutually beneficial.

"To operate with the Royal Australian Navy is a real privilege, they have gone out of their way to integrate us," Cmdr Canale said.

When the frigate departs Sydney next Friday it will head towards Japan and then through the South China Sea, the latest destinations on its seven-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.

"I'm preparing myself for any possible eventuality," Cmdr Canale said.

"I've already had interactions with Chinese frigates in the Gulf of Aden and I found their interactions very professional, very cordial, and I'm sure that's exactly what I'll get when I meet them again.

"The two nations have a lot in common, whether it be international trade or commerce, we don't want to create misunderstandings."

HMS Sutherland is a Type 23 anti-submarine warfare frigate - an earlier version of the Type 26 being proposed by BAE Systems for Australia's frigate program.