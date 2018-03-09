Alleged Sydney asbestos dumper charged

News

AAP /

A man who allegedly dumped asbestos from a tipper truck in the heart of a Sydney suburb has been charged with driving while disqualified.

The 36-year-old was arrested at Campsie Police Station on Friday morning after the contaminated waste, believed to be asbestos, was dumped on Hillside Avenue in Clemton Park on Wednesday afternoon.

A security camera in the area captured the act.

The man was refused bail and was due to face Burwood Local Court on Friday charged with driving a motor vehicle during a disqualified period.

The NSW Environment Protection Authority is still investigating the dumping.

Hillside Avenue was cordoned off on Wednesday as Fire & Rescue NSW sprayed a sealing agent on the pile before covering it in plastic.

