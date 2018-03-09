Man pleads guilty to bashing Aldi workers, faces separate murder charge

A man accused of murdering a fellow prison inmate has been jailed over an earlier violent attack during which he bashed two Aldi workers with a baseball bat during an attempted robbery.

Mervyn Davidson, 44, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the "ferocious" supermarket attack in the Illawarra in January 2017 which also involved him punching a police officer and later choking - but not killing - a cellmate with his t-shirt.

Judge Andrew Haesler at Wollongong District Court on Friday sentenced Davidson to 11 years in prison with a non-parole period of seven years and eight months.

Davidson has separately been charged with the murder of Silverwater prison inmate Alfredo Pengue, 54, who died in hospital in February after he was allegedly found unconscious in his cell.