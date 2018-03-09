News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tradie's incredible rescue of elderly man in submerged car
Tradie smashes car window to save man submerged in floodwaters
Measles alert for Melbourne and surrounds (clone 39454724)
Measles alert for Melbourne and surrounds

Man pleads guilty to bashing Aldi workers, faces separate murder charge

Jodie Stephens
AAP /

A man accused of murdering a fellow prison inmate has been jailed over an earlier violent attack during which he bashed two Aldi workers with a baseball bat during an attempted robbery.

0613_0500_nat_newsbreak
10:01

Newsbreak - June 13
0615_0500_nat_newsbreak
13:35

Newsbreak - June 15
Donald Trump agrees to meet with Kim Jong Un
0:39

Donald Trump agrees to meet with Kim Jong Un
0309_tms_hamill
0:53

Mark Hamill claims his Walk of Fame star
0309_sun_rippon
1:21

Adam Rippon meets idol Reese Witherspoon
0309_sun_news
11:28

News Headlines: Friday 9 March
0309_0530_nat_spy
0:49

Spy poisoning 'reckless' attempted murder: British Government
China's aluminium exports rise as U.S. tariffs loom
1:44

China's aluminium exports rise as U.S. tariffs loom
0308_sun_news
12:56

News Headlines: Thursday 8 March
0308_0500_nat_newsbreak
12:10

News Break - March 8
0307_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:02

News Break - March 7
0306_sun_news
8:21

News Headlines: Tuesday 6 March
 

Mervyn Davidson, 44, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the "ferocious" supermarket attack in the Illawarra in January 2017 which also involved him punching a police officer and later choking - but not killing - a cellmate with his t-shirt.

Mervyn Davidson has been jailed for attacking two Aldi workers with a baseball bat south of Sydney. Source: AAP

Judge Andrew Haesler at Wollongong District Court on Friday sentenced Davidson to 11 years in prison with a non-parole period of seven years and eight months.

Davidson has separately been charged with the murder of Silverwater prison inmate Alfredo Pengue, 54, who died in hospital in February after he was allegedly found unconscious in his cell.

Aldi. File pic. Source: AAP

Back To Top
feedback