Alleged flasher had muzzle at home: court

A father-to-be accused of flashing women jogging on Sydney's Bay Run has been refused bail over fears he would not be able to control his urges if released.

Andrew James Grant, 28, appeared via video link in Sydney's Central Local Court on Friday when magistrate Les Mabbett was told police found a bag at his home containing rope, a balaclava and a muzzle.

Grant, who lives with his partner who's expecting a baby in July, is charged with a string of offences, including stalking, relating to six women over 17 days.