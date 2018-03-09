Sydney dog walker to deny cruelty charges

A Sydney woman charged over the death of a dog allegedly left in a Sydney car for more than six hours is expected to plead not guilty to animal cruelty charges.

Dog-walker Katarzyna Rynas, 46, is charged with animal cruelty and failing to exercise care while in charge of the dog at Rose Bay on December 12.

Rynas did not appear, but was represented by a lawyer in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Friday when registrar James Wiseman noted that a not guilty plea was expected to be entered at later date.