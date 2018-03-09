Union fined for safety breach in NSW

The construction workers' union and an official have been slapped with $58,000 fines after encouraging workers to breach safety protocols at a building site in Newcastle.

The Federal Circuit Court fined the CFMEU and union official Pomare Auimatagi after he encouraged workers at the University of Newcastle to wear short-sleeved shirts and shorts in January 2014.

The site required workers to wear long trousers and sleeves to protect them from cuts, abrasions and sun exposure.

The policy was in keeping with the CFMEU's own policy.

But about 90 workers downed tools on a Friday when the project manager attempted to enforce the policy and continued the unlawful industrial action through to Tuesday.

The temperatures were in the mid-20C during those days.

The judge imposed the maximum penalty on the CFMEU with the court finding the union "demonstrated a complete disregard for obeying the law" and that there was no evidence of contrition.

Judge Sylvia Emmett said the CFMEU "has an appalling record of non-compliance and repeated contraventions" and had "woeful regard for lawful conduct".

The CFMEU was ordered to pay the maximum penalty of $51,000 while Auimatagi was penalised $7500.