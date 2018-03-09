Cruise ship passenger denies glassing

A Russian national accused of glassing a fellow passenger on a cruise ship off Sydney has pleaded not guilty to wounding and affray.

Tatiana Balandina, 37, appeared in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Friday when her lawyer entered not guilty pleas on her behalf and the case was adjourned to April 18.

Balandina is accused of hitting a 21-year-old man with an empty wine bottle - causing a cut to his head - during a fight in the early hours of February 11.

A brawl subsequently erupted which eventually resulted in Balandina and six men being escorted off the Pacific Explorer at Bradleys Head.

NSW Police have previously said the fracas started following an argument about a queue for the toilets.

P&O Cruises says it called marine police out to the ship in line with the company's "strict policy of zero tolerance of excessive behaviour that affects the safety, comfort and enjoyment of other guests".