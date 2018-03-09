News

Frozen chickens roasted in NSW truck fire

Rachel Gray
AAP /

A semi-trailer believed to be carrying frozen chickens and groceries has burst into flames in fiery early-morning crash near the NSW and Victorian border.

The truck was parked on the Hume Highway north of Albury when it was hit by another truck at about 5.30am on Friday.

No-one was in the stationery truck, which the NSW Rural Fire Service says was filled with frozen foods.

The 53-year-old driver of the other truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries before being taken to hospital. He will undergo mandatory testing.

Emergency crews are not expected to clear the damage for a number of hours, and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

