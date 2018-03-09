News

‘Scamming’ group of mums caught on camera during shoplifting spree

Dog bites 2yo girl on face on NSW coast

AAP /

A two-year-old girl has suffered facial lacerations after she was bitten by a dog on the verandah of her home at Sawtell on the NSW north coast.

The girl suffered wounds close to her eye and her cheek in the incident with NSW paramedics treating her at the scene on Thursday afternoon before taking her to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for further treatment.

The attack is the latest in a spate of incidents including the death of a 12-month-old girl in a dog attack at Inverell, in northern NSW, last Saturday and the mauling of a three-year-old boy as he rode his bike in Newcastle on Tuesday.

