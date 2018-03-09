NSW neurologist guilty of misconduct

A Sydney neurologist faces disciplinary orders after a tribunal found him guilty of inappropriately touching a patient during a physical examination.

Mohammed Shareef-Ud Dowla saw the woman once in 2015 after GPs couldn't find any physical cause for pain she was suffering and examined a caesarean scar on her stomach.

The NSW Civil and Administration Tribunal on Thursday found Dowla placed his hands and fingers under her pants and underpants and touched her inappropriately.

A further complaint that he performed a sex act under his desk while asking her questions was not proven.

Dowla, who was also found to have asked inappropriate personal questions and given her his mobile number for no medical reason, will face another hearing to determine disciplinary orders.