Matthew Leveson to be celebrated in Sydney

To anyone who's read news articles about Matthew Leveson for the past decade, the Sydney man's name likely conjures up dark images of the decade-long search for his body.

Mark and Faye Leveson speak to media at the Sydney coronial Inquest for their son Matthew Leveson.

But his parents, Mark and Faye, are determined they'll shine a light on the real "Matty" on Friday when they finally lay him to rest.

The bright, vibrant, creative 20-year-old would happily give you the shirt off his back, Ms Leveson says.

"He was a very caring kid who put thought into presents he bought you and made his own cards," she told AAP.

"He was just a lovely kid and we want people to see that side of him, not what's been put in the paper."

Matt was last seen leaving Darlinghurst's Arq nightclub in September 2007 with his then partner Michael Atkins who was later acquitted of murder.

Atkins led police to the location of Matt's remains in the Royal National Park after complex legal agreements were struck and his remains were found in mid-2017.

Mark and Faye have asked guests at Friday's ceremony, which will take place at the Woronora chapels in Sutherland, to wear bright colours and a splash of Matt's favourite colour purple.

"It's meant to be a celebration of his life, being grateful for the 20 years that he was alive," Mark Leveson says. "It's a fun day."

The service will include Matt's favourite songs, photographs and stories to show guests what he was like through his childhood, schooling and early adulthood.

Deputy state coroner Elaine Truscott in December wasn't able to rule on the cause of Matt's death, despite a lengthy inquest, but said Atkins' lies were suspicious.

But on Friday there'll be no mention of the manner in which the 20-year-old's life was cut short, nor the subsequent court cases, inquests and searches.

"We just want to remember Matt," Ms Leveson says.

Detectives finally found Matt's body in May 2017 beneath a cabbage-tree palm that has since been relocated to Mark and Faye's backyard.

The Levesons had long promised Matt they would give him a proper farewell.

"All those years of searching, we finally achieved our goal and it's made it all so real," Mr Leveson says. "This will be our final goodbye to him."