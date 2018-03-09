Six people arrested in Bathurst drug sting

Six people have been arrested following investigations into an alleged drug syndicate in the NSW central west.

Police have been investigating drug supply in the Bathurst area since August and will allege more than half a kilogram of methamphetamine has been seized since then.

On Thursday morning a 22-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, who then allegedly assaulted officers, were arrested.

Later a 24-year-old, who was later released, and 61-year-old man were also arrested.

The four men held were charged with drug offences and refused bail to appear in Bathurst Local Court on Friday.

The woman was charged with participating in a criminal group and was granted conditional bail to appear on Monday April 9.