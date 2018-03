A NSW doctor has been accused of indecently touching a female patient during multiple consultations.

The 32-year-old victim was allegedly touched by the doctor during three separate visits that took place in the year to February 2018 in the Hunter region.

NSW Police charged the 45-year-old man with four counts of indecent assault on Monday and he's due to face Maitland Local Court on March 14, police said in a statement on Thursday.