NSW sports coach faces jail for sex crimes

An elderly former athletics coach who sexually abused children decades ago has been told he has one week left of freedom, and he may die in jail.

Ernest John Lee, 81, has pleaded guilty to more than 20 charges of sexual assault against a person under the age of 16 dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.

At his sentence hearing in the NSW District Court on Thursday, Lee's defence lawyer said his client was not expected to live beyond a few years as his health was deteriorating rapidly.

Barrister Margaret Bateman said the octogenarian with dementia may not get adequate care while locked up, stating "Mr Lee may die in jail".

"You can contemplate a period of at least two years in custody," Judge Stephen Norrish later said.

Ms Bateman argued several of Lee's offences were not marked by violence or fear and were of a "lower order of criminal gravity".

But Judge Norrish stressed one offence involved the coach, then aged in his sixties, approaching a boy on the sports field and asking him if he'd ever been given fellatio.

He said it was completely different to advances made between consenting gay men at a late night Oxford Street bar.

"This is not a bathhouse... this is a 15-year-old boy... he gets approached out of the blue," Judge Norrish said.

"It's predatory offending over an extended period of time.

"Sexual adventurism, even in the #MeToo movement, isn't necessarily illegal... but this is sexual adventurism of children."

The court heard Lee used a child to lure other young victims, and once forced that child to perform sex acts on them.

Lee was charged in 2015, but Ms Bateman noted he hasn't been caught offending for 24 years and has a very low likelihood of reoffending given his age.

Ms Bateman argued Lee was entitled to a 20 per cent sentence discount for pleading guilty on the eve of the trial, but the judge disagreed, adding Lee had not shown much contrition.

"There are degrees of remorse, but when it comes at the heel of the hunt, as expressed by your client, it's not strong," Judge Norrish said.

The judge instructed Lee to get his affairs in order, as he is expected to be sentenced and taken into custody next Friday.