NSW minister's ex loses job at PM's office

AAP /

A media advisor to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has lost her job after revealing explicit text messages between her former partner, NSW state MP Matt Kean, and a parliamentary colleague.

Caitlin Keage uploaded screenshots of the messages between Mr Kean, the minister for better regulation, and party room colleague Eleni Petinos, to Instagram in late February sparking immediate controversy.

The prime minister on Thursday confirmed Ms Keage was no longer working for him.

"I'm not going to comment on a private staff matter but the woman you refer to, the lady you refer to, is no longer employed in my office, that's true," Mr Turnbull told reporters in Sydney.

