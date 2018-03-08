News

Cops stomped on man at Mardi Gras: sister

AAP

The sister of a reveller who was allegedly bashed by NSW Police at the 2013 Sydney Mardi Gras has broken down in court while describing how he was "stomped on".

Bryn Hutchinson is suing the police for assault, battery, false imprisonment and malicious prosecution over the March 2 incident, claiming more than $275,000 in damages.

An emotional Kate Hutchinson on Thursday told Sydney's Downing Centre District Court that a group of officers kicked her brother, stomped on him, punched him and then kneeled on his back until he couldn't breathe.

