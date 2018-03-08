News

WATCH: Motorist misses being hit by a truck by just seconds
WATCH: Inches from disaster after motorist's terrifying last minute merge

NSW neurologist guilty of sexual touching

Margaret Scheikowski
AAP /

A Sydney neurologist has been found guilty of professional misconduct for sexually touching a female patient during a physical examination.

Mohammed Shareef-Ud Dowla denied inappropriately touching the woman, who had been referred to him in 2015 after GPs had been unable to find any physical cause for pain she was suffering.

But the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal on Thursday found the complaint proven, as well as claims he asked her irrelevant personal questions and gave her his mobile phone number with a view to fostering a relationship with her.

