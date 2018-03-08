Locals set for western Sydney airport jobs

People living in western Sydney are being promised at least half of the jobs at the city's second airport when it becomes fully operational from 2026.

The federal government-owned company that will build and own the airport at Badgerys Creek, WSA Co, on Thursday announced 50 per cent of employees will hopefully be locals.

It is also setting a 30 per cent target for local workers during construction.

It is estimated about a third of workers living in Sydney's west have to leave the area to get to their jobs.

Federal Urban Infrastructure Minister Paul Fletcher says the project will be a "game-changer" for local workers.

"These workforce targets are designed to ensure that Western Sydney Airport will deliver substantial employment opportunities for the people of western Sydney," he said in a statement on Thursday.

WSA Co will report annually on their employment targets from 2021.