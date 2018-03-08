Train evacuated after Blue Mountains fire

More than 50 people had to be evacuated from a late-night train in the NSW Blue Mountains after part of the rear carriage caught fire.

Fire crews put out the blaze within minutes of the train arriving at Lawson Station around 10pm on Wednesday.

One train worker was treated for minor smoke inhalation, Fire and Rescue NSW says.

Firefighters spent early Thursday morning mopping up after the fire which was on the "rear carriage pantograph", a TrainLink spokeswoman said in a statement.

"The fire was contained within the equipment compartment, away from passenger areas," the spokeswoman said.

"No customers were injured and the train guard was taken to hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation."