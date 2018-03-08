News

Asbestos dumped along Sydney street

AAP /

A truckload of what is believed to be asbestos has been illegally dumped in the heart of a southwest Sydney suburb.

The contaminated waste was dumped from a tipper truck along residential Hillside Avenue at Clemton Park about 5.45pm on Wednesday, police say.

The road was cordoned off and Fire & Rescue NSW sprayed a sealing agent on the pile before covering it in plastic.

The matter has been referred to the NSW Environment Protection Authority for further investigation with charges are expected to be laid.

