Women lead the way in NSW jobs growth

Women are leading the way in NSW jobs growth, representing more than 60 per cent of new workers over the past three years, according to Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

In a speech to be delivered to the NSW Women of the Year Awards in Sydney on Thursday, Ms Berejiklian says 152,000 women have been employed in NSW over the past three years.

More than 60 per cent of those jobs are full time, Ms Berejiklian says, adding 67,000 jobs have been created in regional NSW.

"At a time when NSW is one of the strongest, fastest-growing economies in the developed world, women are leading the way," Ms Berejiklian says.

Ms Berejiklian says the unemployment rate for women in her state was 4.2 per cent at the end of 2017, the lowest since records began, and NSW is closing the gender pay gap faster than any other state.

"Women are entering or re-entering the workforce in NSW in record numbers," she says.

"It means more choices, greater opportunities and a better quality of life for families in every community across our state."

Ms Berejiklian will also announce the state government will double its annual funding to the NSW Investing in Women Program.

The project, which will now receive $400,000 a year in NSW government funding, gives grants to projects that create jobs in male-dominated industries such as science and engineering.